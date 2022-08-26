Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $143,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,820 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,182,000 after buying an additional 119,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,220,000 after buying an additional 67,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $147.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

