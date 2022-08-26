Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $153,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $218.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

