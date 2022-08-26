Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $185,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after buying an additional 79,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 29,085 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Qorvo by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $192.92. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.