Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 203,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,780,000 after acquiring an additional 186,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.