Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $195,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,404,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares during the period. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,500,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.38. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.