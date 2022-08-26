Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HGV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $44.00 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

