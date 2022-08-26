Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 56,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,463,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC opened at $494.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $497.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

