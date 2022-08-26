Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 57,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $433.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.49 and a 200 day moving average of $394.11. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

