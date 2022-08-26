Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Q2 by 39.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 82.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $130,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Q2 stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $92.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

