Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,934 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,371 shares of company stock valued at $66,920,204. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

