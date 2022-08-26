Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1,669.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2,056.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 510,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

CF stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $93.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.