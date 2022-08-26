Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Separately, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPX opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. Marine Products Co. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Products in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

