Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $254.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

