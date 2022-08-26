Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,357,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after buying an additional 67,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,865,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,543,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OSK opened at $84.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

