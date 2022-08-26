Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 155,009 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.18.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $149.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.