Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of SITE stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply
In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
