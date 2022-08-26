Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

