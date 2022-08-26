Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,667 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081 over the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

