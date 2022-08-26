Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,975 Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTRN. CL King began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Materion stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $97.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

