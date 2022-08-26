Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,860 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,567. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $108.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 44.31%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

