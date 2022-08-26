Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,918 Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

