Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,797 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVB opened at $213.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.89. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

