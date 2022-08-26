Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HAS opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

