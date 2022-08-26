Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $129,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 423,064 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,533,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,983 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average is $128.23. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.31%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.