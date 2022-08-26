Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $139,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

GRMN opened at $95.14 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.