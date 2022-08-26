Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $139,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
GRMN opened at $95.14 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
