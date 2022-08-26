Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $147,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,354 shares of company stock worth $5,730,234 over the last ninety days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UFPI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.