Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $147,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,354 shares of company stock worth $5,730,234 over the last ninety days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
UFP Industries Stock Up 1.2 %
UFP Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on UFPI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
