Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $194,000 Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $79.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $127.62.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -789.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $29,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $28,806.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,593.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $29,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $189,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,482 shares of company stock valued at $124,590. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

