Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $198,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

