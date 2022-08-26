Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MQ. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.59. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

