Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Avantor by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 245,803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Avantor by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Avantor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Avantor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Avantor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 153,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avantor to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $26.56 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

