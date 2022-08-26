Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Crown by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after buying an additional 896,027 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Crown by 155.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after buying an additional 656,593 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,240,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Crown by 10,530.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after buying an additional 347,496 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Down 0.8 %

CCK opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.87. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

