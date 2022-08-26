Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks Price Performance

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at $577,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $834,028.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,682 shares of company stock worth $902,630. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.