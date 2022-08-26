Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 5,060.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 653,035 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,321,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 871.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.13. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

