ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Holdings Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADMA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.76.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

