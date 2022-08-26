Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $228.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $238.00 to $228.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of AAP opened at $180.99 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.63.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 559,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

