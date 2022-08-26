Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $205.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $180.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

