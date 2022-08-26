Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Raymond James

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.00.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

AAP stock opened at $180.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average of $199.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.