Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 9,582 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in PROS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,174,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after buying an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PROS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after buying an additional 341,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,480,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.38. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. PROS had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRO. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

