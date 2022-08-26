Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $85.26. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.