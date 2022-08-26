Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $762,000 Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at $615,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 184,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

AUY opened at $4.94 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 44.45%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

