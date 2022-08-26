Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,842 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 47,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

FMS opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

