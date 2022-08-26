Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 108,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 677,578 shares.The stock last traded at $15.12 and had previously closed at $15.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

The firm has a market cap of $745.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 631,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 362,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

