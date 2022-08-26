Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Catherine C. Powell Sells 5,055 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,504,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,781,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,626,000 after purchasing an additional 149,010 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3,211.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 138,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

