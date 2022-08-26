Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

