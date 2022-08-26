Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 5,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 691,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Specifically, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,048,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,592,744 shares of company stock worth $56,744,272. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

