Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.70. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $96.29 and a 12-month high of $215.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.10.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $259,817. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

