ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALE opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.72.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.