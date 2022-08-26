Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s 3rd Largest Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $137.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 123.07, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

