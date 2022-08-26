Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sonen Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Sonen Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.6 %

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $137.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.07, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

