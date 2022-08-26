Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $137.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

