Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $137.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.07, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

